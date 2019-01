Ujëvara e Niagarës shëndrrohet në “spektakël akulli”

View this post on Instagram

Journey Behind the Falls | Photograph by Jose Marvin Ramos Evasco (@marvinevasco) . “This image was taken few minutes before sunrise at Niagara Falls, Ontario. I have been visiting this place almost every winter to capture its stunning view and icy waterfalls,” writes #YourShotPhotographer Jose Marvin Ramos Evasco. “This day was one of the worst weather conditions I have ever experienced in winter photography. A -25C temperature greeted us that morning. A very challenging experience, but in the end, I am still able to capture the beauty of this iconic waterfall.” This photo was submitted to our “For Your Shot Instagram” assignment. Go to the link in our profile to participate and for your chance to be featured on @natgeoyourshot. — “From #YourShotPhotographer Stephanie Thomson: "This is amazing Jose! It almost doesn't look real; the building looks like a miniature on some sort of set against the large waterfall and massive amounts of snow. It's an amazing perspective! Hands off to you for braving the cold. it was worth it!" — @natgeoyourshot Producer David Y. Lee