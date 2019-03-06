‘Save Me’ dhe ‘Killing Eve’ kryesojnë nominimet në RTS

‘Save Me’ dhe ‘Killing Eve’ kryesojnë nominimet në çmimet e këtij viti të Royal Television Society (RTS).

‘Save Me’ nga Sky u dominua në katër kategori duke përfshirë dramën, aktorin më të mirë, tekstshkruesin më të mirë dhe zbulimin më të mirë.

Drama e BBC ‘Killing Eve’ mori tri nominime për serinë më të mirë dramë dhe aktoren më të mirë.

Ja lista e plotë e nominimeve:

Aktorja

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (Sid Gentle Films for BBC One)

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (Sid Gentle Films for BBC One)

Michaela Coel – Black Earth Rising (Forgiving Earth for BBC Two)

Aktori

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Blueprint Pictures for BBC One)

Lucian Msamati – Kiri (The Forge Entertainment for Channel 4)

Lennie James – Save Me (World Productions for Sky Atlantic)

Artet

Black Hollywood “They’ve Gotta Have Us” (AFL Films for BBC Two)

Germaine Bloody Greer (Big Wheel Film & Television for BBC Two)

The Art of Drumming (Wall to Wall Media for Sky Arts)

Zbulimi më i mirë

Nabhaan Rizwan – Informer (Neal Street Productions for BBC One)

Mo Gilligan – The Big Narstie Show (Exception Entertainment / Dice Productions for Channel 4)

Alice Feetham – Save Me (World Productions for Sky Atlantic)

Programi i fëmijëve

My Life: Locked in Boy (Sugar Films for CBBC)

Jacqueline Wilson’s Katy (BBC Children’s In-House Productions for CBBC)

Prosiect Z (Boom Cymru for S4C)

Performanca në komedi (femër)

Lesley Manville – Mum (Big Talk Productions in association with The Money Men for BBC Two)

Sian Gibson – Peter Kay’s Car Share – The Finale (Goodnight Vienna Productions for BBC One)

Daisy May Cooper – This Country (BBC Studios for BBC Three)

Performanca në komedi (mashkull)

Samson Kayo – Famalam (BBC Studios for BBC Three)

Steve Pemberton & Reece Shearsmith – Inside No. 9 (BBC Studios for BBC Two)

Alex Murphy & Chris Walley – The Young Offenders (Vico Films for BBC Three)

Programi i ditës

Moving On – Invisible (LA Productions for BBC One)

Murder, Mystery and My Family (Chalkboard TV for BBC One)

The Repair Shop (Ricochet for BBC Two)

Dokuseritë

Love and Hate Crime (Top Hat Productions for BBC One)

Drugsland (BBC Studios – Unscripted Productions and The Open University for BBC Three)

Prison (Spring Films for Channel 4)

Seritë dramë

Killing Eve (Sid Gentle Films for BBC One)

Peaky Blinders (Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions for BBC Two)

Save Me (World Productions for Sky Atlantic)

Argëtim

The Last Leg (Open Mike for Channel 4)

Britain’s Got Talent (Syco / Thames for ITV)

Don’t Hate The Playaz (Monkey Kingdom for ITV2)

Performanca argëtuese

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (Hungry McBear for BBC One)

Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan – The Big Narstie Show (Exception Entertainment / Dice Productions for Channel 4)

Jennifer Hudson – The Voice UK (ITV Studios and Talpa for ITV)

Formatted Popular Factual

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (Owl Power for BBC Two)

The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night (Spun Gold TV for ITV)

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: The French Connection (Studio Ramsay for ITV)

Histori

The Ruth Ellis Files: A Very British Crime Story (Wall to Wall for BBC Four)

A Dangerous Dynasty: The House of Assad (72 Films for BBC Two)

Holocaust: The Revenge Plot (Caravan for Channel 4)

Live Event

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (BBC Studios for BBC One)

The Real Full Monty Live (Spun Gold for ITV)

Glyndebourne Opera Cup (Factory Films for Sky Arts)

Mini-seri

A Very English Scandal (Blueprint Pictures for BBC One)

The Cry (Synchronicity Films for BBC One)

Butterfly (Red Production Company and Aenon for ITV)

Prezentuesi

Bobby Friction – Pump Up the Bhangra: The Sound of Asian Britain (Pacific Quay Productions, BBC Studios for BBC Four)

Romesh Ranganathan – The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (Rumpus Media for BBC Two)

Michael Palin – Michael Palin in North Korea (ITN Productions for Channel 5)

Kanali i vitit në RTS

BBC One

CBeebies

Channel 5

Shkencë dhe histori

Blue Planet II (BBC Studios – The Natural History Unit for BBC One)

Drowning in Plastic (Raw TV for BBC One)

The Secret Life of Landfill: A Rubbish History (Tern Television Productions for BBC Four)

Scripted Comedy

Famalam (BBC Studios for BBC Three)

Detectorists (Channel X North, Treasure Trove Productions, and Lola Entertainment for BBC Four)

Derry Girls (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4)

Dokumentar

Grenfell (Minnow Films for BBC One)

Married to a Paedophile (Brinkworth Films for Channel 4)

Raped: My Story (Lambent Productions for Channel 5)

Drama

Killed By My Debt (BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit for BBC Three)

Mother’s Day (BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit for BBC Two)

Black Mirror: USS Callister (House of Tomorrow for Netflix)

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty (BBC Studios for BBC One)

Hollyoaks (Lime Pictures for Channel 4)

Coronation Street (ITV Studios for ITV)

Prezentuesi, komentatori i sportit

Gary Lineker – MOTD: World Cup 2018 (BBC Sport for BBC One)

Osi Umenyiora – NFL This Week and The NFL Show (Whisper Films for BBC Two)

Roy Keane – 2018 FIFA World Cup (ITV Sport for ITV)

Programi i sportit

MOTD 2018 World Cup: Quarter Final – England v Sweden (BBC Sport for BBC One)

Winter Paralympic Games (Whisper Films for Channel 4)

2018 Ryder Cup (Sky Sports & European Tour Productions for Sky Sports)

Shkrimtari (Comedy)

Stefan Golaszewski – Mum (Big Talk Productions in association with The Money Men for BBC Two)

Jamie Demetriou and Robert Popper – Stath Lets Flats (Roughcut TV for Channel 4)

Lisa McGee – Derry Girls (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4)

Shkrimtari (Dramë)

Russell T. Davies – A Very English Scandal (Blueprint Pictures for BBC One)

Lennie James – Save Me (World Productions for Sky Atlantic)

David Nicholls – Patrick Melrose (Little Island Productions, Two Cities Television and Sunny March for Sky Atlantic)