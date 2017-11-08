With high grades but no scholarships

Medina Mehmeti, a Master’s level student at the University of Prishtina (UP) – Department of Albanian Language, thinks that it is unfair that Masters students are not given scholarships.

“During my Bachelor studies, I got the student scholarship every year. This year, although I have a high GPA, I cannot apply for a scholarship because our university does not give scholarships to Masters students. This fact concerns me because student expenses are quite high. We are all aware that a Masters semester costs 150 Euros, that means that it costs 300 Euros for one academic year, without including expenses for books and other equipment,” says Mehmeti.

There were 2,617 students registered in UP for the academic year 2016/2017. Of those,1,925 are full-time students.

Myrvete Badiviku, vice rector for finances in UP, says that 84.70% of transfers and subsidies, including scholarships, are financed from the incomes of the university. However, they are only given to Bachelor students.

“With the decision of the Directing Board of UP, Masters level students don’t receive scholarships, because scholarships are given only to Bachelor students. In the future, however, if the budget increases, be it growth of income or help from the government, that decision can be changed,” says Badiviku.

Gresa Halimi, an engineering Master level student, says that the decision not to give scholarships to Master students is damaging the students.

According to her, this decision can negatively impact the quality of education.

“I only have one exam before I graduate. My GPA is 10/10, but the university is not taking any measures to assist with finances. A scholarship would motivate us all. Our hard work is not being rewarded,” says Halimi.

Vice rector Myrvete Badiviku agrees that the scholarship would keep the students motivated, but according to her, the budget of UP and the criteria that the directing board limits them.

For the academic year 2016/2017, the University of Prishtina awarded 1,565 Bachelor students with scholarships. 1,299,000 Euros worth of subsidies were given to these students.

In the same academic year, Bachelor students received their scholarship in two parts. First, they received 400 Euros and later another 200 Euros. According to Badivuku this happened because of the limited income of the University.

