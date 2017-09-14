We haven’t done away with prejudice on women in business

The number of Kosovo women employed during last year was approximately 13 percent compared to 45 percent of men employed during the respective period.

This ratio is best seen in the field of businesses and enterprises that were registered in Kosovo. Only 301 out of total 2,251 enterprises registered in the last three month of last year, had female owners.

Arlinda Syla-Hasani, is a 39 year-old owner of the restaurant and wedding hall “Villa Roneta” in Ferizaj, where the woman-man ratio in business doesn’t differ much from other towns in Kosovo.

Ten years ago, together with her husband, she opened this restaurant so she could make use of the land they owned and to fill the need for such a place.

“The business was in my name since the beginning. My husband supervises the workers given that he has a 25 year experience in this field. I always wanted to have and lead my own business, and another reason that I manage a business such as this, is my passion for cooking,” she says.

She hasn’t had any problems in her job, however, during the summer season, the fact that a woman organizes events, at times surprises some clients.

“I haven’t had anyone tell me directly that they don’t want to do business with a woman, but sometimes they ask ‘Can I speak to your husband’,” she says.

Sociologist Fadil Maloku says that some women see themselves only as a formality on the business paperwork and are afraid of society’s prejudice.

“The law prescribes and provides same rights for both genders, but the mindset in Kosovo falls behind to recognize women in business because of the prejudice that ‘women can’t run a business as well as men’ and this has made women insecure,” Maloku says.

According to a study conducted by the Kosovo Women’s Network, unemployment rate among job seeking women is 59.9%, compared to 40.7% among men.

Kosovo Women’s Network analysis indicates that it is more difficult for women to gain and keep their economic independence because they are always paid less and usually work as teachers, nurses and various positions in the service industry.

Doruntina Stojkaj