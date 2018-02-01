Waiting a half day in the street, hoping to earn at least 1 euro

At the corner of the street in front of the Municipal Court in Prishtina, some “manual workers” as they call themselves, hope that they will earn some money for any service, mainly manual labor for those who need it.

Every morning until dawn, some unemployed men aged 20 to 60 share the same destiny: poverty, andoin the other side, the hope that they will provide food for their families.

Abdyl Rexhepi, a 60-year-old from the Koliq village, complains that he has not gotten a job since September 2016.

“I am old, nobody hires me, since there are youth who wait for a job and have more energy and physical strength than me,” he explains.

However, with a slight smile on his face, he says that he does not want to lose hope. Rexhepi provides for nine members of his family and his youngest child is two years-old. They live by a monthly social assistance worth 150 euro.

According to the Kosovo Agency of Statistics, the unemployment rate in the whole country in the first half of 2016 was around 27%, whereas in the first half of 2017 it is around 30% higher compared to 2016.

Enver Ahmeti, a 49-year-old manual worker, talks about his difficulties to earn money for his family`s food. Since the post-war period he has gone out in the street to do manual labor from 7:00 AM until the evening.

Ahmet does several jobs; it depends on the season and the needs of the people who hire him. Recently, he did all the work in cutting, loading and unloading heating wood.

“I am not ashamed to go out in the street and look for a job. I am not doing anything bad, on the contrary, I am trying to provide food for me and my family,” he says.

He lives with his son and his mother. His has special needs and epilepsy, and his mother, who is old, is also ill. He says that they live by his mother`s retiree pension and his son`s “social assistance” worth 75 euro per month. According to him, this money is not sufficient since most of it is spent on medicaments.

Two things concern him the most. It is hard to get a job because when someone passes by to look for workers, everyone runs and they surround the car. Those who are faster, according to him, ‘steal’ your chance in front of your eyes. Another concern is limited physical ability: he says that this happens since he does not get to eat enough food. If he were able to eat well, he thinks he would have more energy and strength to work.

“I eat ‘mantia’ for breakfast since it is cheaper, even though it would be better if I could eat at a restaurant. I believe that I would be less tired if I ate well,” he explains.

The street in front of the Municipal Court in Prishtina is not the only place where manual workers wait. Some one hundred meters away, there are other unemployed from Prishtina and other cities as well who are waiting for a job.

Bashkim Ukaj, a 40-year-old from the municipality of Podujeva, comes to Prishtina every day. He carries things from the market to the neighborhoods with a carriage. Apart from this, he waits in the street to do other manual labor. This way he provides for his family of five members.

“My kids are small. I try to work for them, at least to provide an education for them,” he explains.

Ukaj says he has spent 12 hours in the street for three days in a row without earning a single cent. He always had worked in the private sector. When he was 20 he used to earn a salary, the amount of which he can`t earn for three month of work now.

But this is not the only difference from then: people have also changed.

“People used to be more humane, they helped each other and their relatives, whereas today no such thing happens,” he says.

B.A., who wanted to remain anonymous because of his children, also makes comparisons of his life. He lived and worked outside Kosovo for some time, but was forced to come back due to some family issues. For many years now, he waits in the streets of Prishtina to transport things with his truck.

He says he always tries to do his best, to be good at work, in order to provide for the five members of his family.

He does not think of any different future even though he decided to get a bus driver’s license, hoping that he will find a better job. His children motivate him to keep going.

“I hope to see my children doing well. They learn a lot, and I know they will have a better future than me,” he hopes.

In the Municipal Governance Law, social services are a responsibility of the municipality. The citizens who need social assistance apply at the Center for Social Work (CSW) as a municipal branch of the administration of the municipality.

Bajram Kelmendi, head of the Department of Social policy and Families at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (MLSW), says that each municipality has its CSW which is the responsible branch.

“Each center has a mandate within the respective municipality and not in the other municipalities. Same goes for social assistance. One should apply at the CSW of the respective municipality, and in the case of refusal, only the second degree appeals are reviewed by the commission,” Kelmendi says.

Musa Demiri, head of the Department for Public Communication at MLSW, says that in September 2017, a total of 25,472 families with 104,090 members, received social assistance in the whole country.

Nafie Sylejmani