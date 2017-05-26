One room, one teacher, two classes…

The building in which the classes of the elementary school “Liria” in the Bilnica village, municipality of Gjilan, learn, has three classrooms only. One classroom is used by the teacher Armend Rexhepi, who teaches first and third grade, the other classroom is for second and fourth graders taught by Milikije Osmani. Whereas the third room is a teacher’s room for the two teachers currently working in this inadequate building.

Teacher Rexhepi, on his way to the classroom with student record books for both classes, says that teaching two classes simultaneously requires double the effort.

First and third graders share the same classroom at the same time, despite different curriculums. After he engages first graders to read, he explains math problems to third graders. In the remaining 15 minutes, while the 8 year olds write down their math assignments, the 6 year olds explain the text they just read.

The pupils learn within imaginary walls, while 6 year old Viola reads the story of the letter “Z”, 8 year old Drilon shows his knowledge on hexagons.

The teacher’s rules prohibit pupils from talking to each other. Viola can’t even say bless you to the third grader Erona, her only friend, who has the flu.

Their teacher Rexhepi says: “I try to make them feel as if they are the only class being taught”.

He has eight pupils, three first graders and five third graders. They sit facing opposite directions and each “class” has their own black board. The teacher does this intentionally, to improve the learning quality.

Parents who were there to pick their children up from school, said that they were satisfied with teacher Rexhepi’s work, however they were also aware that this kind of teaching makes it hard for pupils to learn.

Split classes, no doubt, negatively affect the education process and cause difficulties in pre university education.

“Currently education for the rural population in Kosovo is poor and requires reforms. Improvements are necessary in the approach, quality and the connection between obligatory education and trainings for the rural population, education needs to be there for everyone and offer quality learning opportunities for all,” it is written in the strategy for rural education document of the Ministry of Education.

On the other hand, parents say that their children need a lot more concentration and motivation in order to be equal to their peers in other schools.

Teacher Milikije Osmani- Latifi also speaks of the efforts and concentration of the pupils of the same school: she works with split classes as well, she teaches second and fourth graders.

“It’s a job that requires a lot of will and professionalism. We try to give our best so that these pupils get a proper education and don’t get stuck somewhere in their future education” Latifi says.

She has difficulties with arranging the class because it has nearly 20 pupils and not enough space. Therefore, working with each student individually, is out of the question.

Xhenete Hasani