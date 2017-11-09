Legal or not, marijuana manages to reach youngsters

Although Kosovo Police state that they try to keep law and order, the results of a small anonymous survey conducted by KosovaLive with youths 15-20 years old proves that the consumption of marijuana among young citizens of Kosovo is high, despite being illegal.

Eight from the 25 participants in the survey were against the legalization of marijuana because “it would be abused” and “has negative effects on mental health.”

“Young people should spend their time with activities more important than marijuana, for this reason I wouldn’t legalize it,” stated one of the participants in the survey.

However, 17 other participants were pro-legalization. They had different reasons like: focusing on the positive effects of this substance, increasing incomes for the country, health benefits, etc. According to some, legalization would lower the consumption among youth who were driven by the curiosity for illegal things.

“While something like alcohol, which is more dangerous than marijuana, is legal, I don’t think that this topic should still be a taboo,” answered another participant.

The Directorate for Investigation of Trafficking with Narcotics of Kosovo Police was established to meet the objectives and activities of the legislation in force as well as the international convention of this filed. Kosovo Police states that this year as well last year, there have been a number of successful operations in preventing and fighting trafficking with narcotics.

During the first six months of this year, Kosovo Police completed 307 drug operations and arrested 619 individuals. They have seized 1,461 kg and 394.12 grams of marijuana, 7.92 grams hashish, 13.8 grams heroine, 465.35 grams cocaine, 5,036 grams cannabis plants, 1,439 ml cannabis oil as well as 200 grams of cannabis proteins and other drugs in little quantities.

“In cooperation with other relevant authorities, we are continually working to prevent cases where people abuse with narcotic substances. In the legal aspect, we will take severe measures against anyone who is involved in trafficking narcotic substances and/or doing other illegal actions that endanger the health of our youth,” state the Kosovo Police.

The police mention some of the preventive measures they took like patrolling different locations frequented by drug traffickers, meeting with national and international institutions, organizing campaigns for high schools to raise awareness of the negative effects of drug use, as well as increase logistic capacities (equipment to spot drugs).

There are two institutions that deal with the prevention and rehabilitation of drug users in Kosovo: the nongovernmental organization “Labyrinth,” and the Psychiatric Clinic in the University Clinical Center of Kosovo, which has a special department to treat drug users.

Lindor Bexheti, from Labyrinth, says that their programs mainly target women and children under eight years old. People who fall into this target group use drug treatment services the least.

“Our programs are mainly for women, since there is a low percentage who get treatment. We have a small staff and can’t go out to find them and offer our services,” says Bexheti.

He doesn’t have an answer when it comes to the legalization of marijuana because according to him,in order to accept the legalization in our country, we have to regulate a lot of other things.

“Money can be abused, there is insufficient staff in awareness raising and rehabilitating centers to deal with the number of individuals in need of treatment.”

Bexheti agrees that the center does not have research for the exact number of drug users in Kosovo. However, based on the number of individuals who receive treatment, he thinks that compared to neighboring countries, Kosovo does not have a higher number of drug users.

“All around the world, youngsters experiment with cannabis and it is not very concerning. In other countries however, they have awareness raising programs. It doesn’t mean that in Kosovo we have more users,” says Bexheti.

According to him, the saying “marijuana is a gateway drug” is just a myth. He says that this theory was used to lower the consumption.

“When we ask heroin or cocaine users in our center what drug they used first, the majority say cannabis, not considering that alcohol is also a drug, and not thinking of the reasons that made them use drugs,” says Bexheti.

Safet Blakaj, from Labyrinth, says that the official number of problematic users of narcotic substances is around 5,000. He says that the growth in the number of youngsters who have gone from using weak narcotics to cocaine is concerning.

“These year, the average age to start using drugs is sixteen,” says Blakaj.

Labyrinth’s analysis on drug addiction shows that the most used drugs are heroin and cocaine, followed by night club drugs such as ecstasy, while marijuana is lower than tobacco in this list. According to Bexheti, this shows that marijuana is not very addictive.

“Based on what I have seen, marijuana addiction depends on the individual the substance either enhances their behavior or the contrary. Studies show that long-term usage has consequences. It can affect memory, performance, productivity, and makes you lazy in work and school,” says Bexheti. He adds that,“Alcohol is worse for the bod. It is lethal. Facts show that the number of deaths caused by alcohol consumption is enormous, while cannabis does not cause deaths. However, I have seen that long-term usage causes psychological problems…, but the users, who got those results, were usually genetically prone to having those problems and cannabis has further helped develop them.”

According to him, marijuana legalization does not mean that more people will buy it. There are no facts that point to a growth of marijuana consumption because of legalization. He adds that if it is legalized, there will be statistics of the exact number of users and sellers.

“In our country there are not many rehabilitation services, the majority come in with their own will to get rehabilitated. The police have nothing to do with the individuals in need of treatment. We are here to treat them, not to turn them in,” he says.

A.G., a 17-year-old user of marijuana, says that curiosity made him try marijuana.

“I started using marijuana when I was 16 years old. I was in a café with friends the first time I got the idea to try it. I have never thought of quitting but I know that if I wanted to, it isn’t going to be hard,” he says.

He believes he is aware of the negative as well as the positive effects of this substance.

“If it is used in a large dose, you can’t control your actions. It is not lethal, it is quite relaxing and improves your mood. Also, it can used as medicine to kill cancer cells,” he believes.

A.G. also admits that his friends use marijuana and that every day it is getting easier and easier to find and buy it. According to him, it is not very expensive. From the countries of this region, only in Albania does it cost less.

Another user that wanted to remain anonymous, L.D., 18 years old, says that he has been smoking marijuana for the past two years. He also admits that his friends smoke it as well. He says that it is not expensive. 1-3 joints cost 5 Euros. He started smoking marijuana because “he wanted to try it,” as “something to relax and get a better mood.”

“I have never had any problems with the police or anyone about this and I support the legalization of marijuana, because even if it is not legalized, it will still be used,” says L.D.

The police have asked other relevant institutions like educational institutions, the civil society, and different NGOs to do activities to raise the awareness of the dangers of drug consumption. They are trying and they state that they are ready to cooperate with anyone in order to decrease the number of drug users and to create a safer environment for all.

Njomza Berisha