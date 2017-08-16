Kosovo wineries growing in quality and quantity

Labinot Shulina closed up Agrovita, his pesticide consulting business in the center of Rahovec, and headed for his white van. He jangled his keys in his hands as he walked, thinking about what still needs to be done before this year’s grape harvest. He traced the wind through the car window with his outstretched hand while mulling over his next steps. Those would include scrubbing the grape processing equipment with disinfectant and spraying one last round of pesticides on the five hectares of plants on the family vineyard.

A small business owner by day, Shulina, 36, doubles as a wine producer for Sefa Wine, the family wine brand he started with his brother Blerim in 2010. Using the vineyards that have been in his family since 1917, Shulina, his extended family and seasonal workers harvest about 40,000 kilograms of grapes every September.

“The two to three months it takes to harvest is the most hectic time of the season,” Shulina said through a translator. “I just call my family, and my father, my brother, my mother and everyone comes to help out.”

Though Shulina’s three children are young, he lets them come to the vineyard and help support the harvesting efforts. They bring cups of water to the workers, who cut their way through the vineyard with scissors row by row, from chardonnay grapes to local Vranac grapes. An orange tractor putters between the long vines, collecting containers of grapes to take to the Sefa wine cellar for processing.

“Whenever I tell my kids I’m going to the vineyard, they all jump on me saying ‘I want to come, I want to come!’ ” said Shulina, chuckling.

Sefa Wine is one of the 25 registered wineries in Kosovo, which contributes to the country’s total 3,200 hectares of vineyards, according to Bekim Hoxha, Director of the Department for Viticulture and Oenology under the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development. Rahovec is home to over 70 percent of the hectares, though Hoxha wants to increase the hectares of land used for vineyards to 6,000 hectares by 2021.

“Hectares will increase through subsidies of Ministry, because our ministry gives subsidies to support this,” said Hoxha. “It means grants. If growers want to increase their vineyards, we give grants max of €10,000 per hectare.”

The initiative is a part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s new viticulture and wine strategy, which began in 2016. Hoxha says another main objective of the initiative is to increase the quality of the wine.

When Shulina thinks of wine quality, he thinks of Sefa, his grandfather and namesake of the wine brand. His black and white photograph hangs on the wall of the family wine shop as a tribute. Shulina has worked in the vineyard since he was a young boy and remembers learning about wine from his grandfather. The two cut the violet grapes off the stem by hand, collected them into a wooden barrel and squished them under the soles of their feet.

“I just can’t explain it,” said Shulina as the skin around his eyes crinkled in laugh lines. “You have to experience it, squishing the grapes. It’s a good feeling”

In terms of improving the quality of his wine, Shulina isn’t interested in expanding their operation. The family winery produces on average 45,000 liters of wine per season, with 25,000 liters being from the family vineyard’s grapes.

According to Shulina, sometimes when you increase production, the quality is harder to maintain because there’s more wine to manage. As much as possible, he prefers to do things simply by hand.

“I want our wine making process to be as natural as possible. So for it to be more organic and for you to be able to feel the nature as you drink, and not like everything is industrialized,” said Shulina, leaning casually against a table covered in green bottles, arranged neatly in rows in preparation for next season’s filling.

After the winery processes all of the family vineyard’s grapes, Shulina buys more grapes from 15 local grape growers. One of these growers is Besart Behluli, 29, who owns two hectares of land nearby Shulina’s vineyard. He is Shulina’s cousin.

“He is a great worker and a member of the family,” said Shulina, smiling as he saw his cousin enter the wine cellar. The two exchanged a handshake and sunk into matching casual postures as they leaned against the horizontal stacks of wine barrels, some with red wine streaked across the barrels’ top.

In addition to helping Shulina in the Sefa wine cellar by rinsing out empty wine barrels in preparation for the harvest, Behluli also sells his entire grape harvest, an average of 20,000 kilograms of grapes per season, to every wine producer from Sefa Wine to Stone Castle.

By harvesting his 2 hectares all by himself, Behliuli can make the finances work in his favor — barely.

“You can make a living out of it, with 2 hectares, but it’s not worth all the work you have to do. It’s very labor intensive,” said Behluli, through a translator.

According to Hoxha, the selling price that growers get for their grapes hasn’t changed much since 2010. The current price ranges from 12 – 35 cents per kilogram, depending on the quality, sugar content and variety of the grape.

“Every year before the harvesting, the producers of wine give price list of how much they’re willing to pay for grapes. Every year,” said Hoxha as he folded his hands in his lap. “We in the department are trying to see together the Viticulture Association and Wine Association to make an agreement between grape growers and wine producers. They can’t exist separately. We will also see this year to find an agreement to increase the price.”

As a grape grower and a wine producer, Shulina thinks the crop’s dependence on the climate also increases insecurity for growers.

“If you have natural catastrophe like a cold snap, if it destroys your vines, you get nothing. You don’t have the security,” said Shulina, throwing up his hands. “Here in Rahovec, you don’t continue in this business for profits, you do it to preserve tradition of the family.”

Shulina works every day in “the Tuscany of Kosovo” to preserve his family tradition that has passed from generation to generation. He drives his van up the unpaved dirt road to his vineyard to check on his grapes. Puddles from the morning’s rain pool on the road. He is pleased with the season’s dryer weather for this year’s harvest.

“The harvest will be nice because it hasn’t rained so much this year,” said Shulina as he pulled on his dark sunglasses from their perch on the top of his brown hair. “The sun affects the quality of grapes—the aroma, the taste and the sweetness. Less rain means the grapes retain less liquid. This makes them sweeter and a better quality.”

Shulina steps gingerly through the spongy soil as he tends to the vines, which are full of half ripe clusters that will naturally fade into a deeper purple.

“For me, it’s about the process. At the end of the day, you end with a product that you produced from start to finish,” said Shulina. “It’s a part of our town’s pride and how we identify ourselves. We are known for our grapes.”

(Jessi Zachman is a reporting intern with KosovaLive this summer in cooperation with Miami University in the United States.)