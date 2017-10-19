Kosovar women do not blame only gender inequality for the rate of their unemployment

Around one in five women (18.1%) who are working age (15-64 years-old) are currently working, compared to around three in five men (56.7%) who are working age and currently working.

According to a research project, 38.5% of the women who were interviewed declared that the responsibility they had toward their family is the main reason for their unemployment. But this is not the only reason for the inequality in employment: one of the most common reasons is the huge competition for the same position.

In this research project, conducted by Kosovo Agency of Statistics, results were that women are less employed compared to men. However, the legislation in Kosovo provides similar conditions for men and women in the process of working.

Iliriana Bogiqi, a pedagogy graduate, finds employment a challenge.

“I graduated last year but I haven`t been able to find a job in my profession regardless of the many applications I filled in. I think that my unemployment is due to irregularities in each job application,” she says.

According to the statistics, 40% of Kosovar men work in the sector of production, trade and construction. The same percentage of women work in the education and health sector.

Yllka-Syla-Rexhepi, a teacher at “Nazmi Pajaziti” school in Radivojc village, municipality of Vitia, says that women are employed more in the sector of education due to the schedule this profession has.

“Girls/women study at the Faculty of Education aiming to work shorter hours. They make this decision due to the obligations they have in their households. Also, women are more loved by children and are easier accepted by them,” she says.

There are four other female teachers and a male teacher at the school where she works.

Thus, she thinks that the professions which require more time and strength should be left to men.

On the other hand, other men whom we contacted criticized women for their low level of employment.

I.RR., who graduated from the Faculty of Economy and still does not have a job, says that there is too much ‘rivalry’ in each profession and one should be prepared to work longer hours and get a lower payment. Whereas women, according to him, have additional inquiries when talking about employment.

“Women want an easier job and a shorter schedule since they have obligations in their families,” he says.

His friends also share the opinion, seeing the woman in many aspects as “responsible” for their unemployment. Several people think that women should take care of their children, and it makes sense for them to look for a job with a shorter schedule.

A 2015 research project done by Kosovo Agency of Statistics showed that from the whole population who are working age, 25.2% of them were employed. The employment rate was higher for men compared to women: 38.7% of men of working age were employed, compared to 11.3% of women who are working age and employed.

Xhenete Hasani