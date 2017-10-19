Kosovar women are discriminated against in work contracts

The private sector is a big employer in Kosovo. Yet it is often a subject of criticism by workers` union and NGOs, since it does not always operate according to the law.

Arjeta Mezini, a 24 year-old who works at a baker, says that she does not have a contract, even though she has been employed for a year.

“My employer did not think it is necessary and I didn`t ask for it either, at the end, a piece of paper does not guarantee you anything,” she said.

Even though Mezini does not have a work contract, she does not think there is gender discrimination in this aspect. However, statistics state the opposite.

According to a research project done by the Democracy for Development (D4D), only 35% of the respondents of either gender have written contacts, “whereas 44.3% of them are not aware if they have a written contract.”

When gender is taken into consideration, the difference is greater, since only 16.9% of women have written contracts with their employers, compared to 83.1% of men.

Similar results that show gender distinction among employees is also evident in the kind of contract men and women have. While 87% of men have indefinite term contracts, only 13% of women do. This indicates that only 29.1% of the women benefit from retiree contributions, in contrast to 70.9% of men.

Arsim Bajrami, a 32-year-old man who works in a supermarket in Ferizaj, says that he would not accept a job without a contract, even if it was just for a month.

“The contract gives you a kind of guarantee from the employer for that period of time,” he says and adds that gender inequality is a result of women`s lack of insisting to have a contract. “They are satisfied with finding a job and do not think what will happen afterwards.”

The report “Lack of Security in Work” made by Riinvest Institute shows similar results with D4D: around 31% of the women who work in the private sector have worked 10 or more hours per day, 46% have worked during official holidays, and 66% of women have worked during weekend. Out of women who reported overworking, around 60% reportedly did not receive any compensation.

However, the law of work protects the employees` rights, and the fines for those who do not respect the law go up to 35,000 euro.

Shukrije Rexhepi, head of the Women Network in the Union of Independent Trade Unions of Kosova (UITUK), says that according to the law of work, (the employee) must work only 40 hours per week, specifically 8 hours per day.

“Several women have come to complain at UITUK, but it is always done in anonymity because of the fear of losing their job,” Rexhepi says.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said that in 2014, age and lack of flexible working hours were the main reasons why women in Kosovo were unemployed.

Several employers would not hire young women who are likely to have children, whereas women who already have families are prone to seek a job with flexible working hours. This may also be a contributing factors as to why there are no contracts.

