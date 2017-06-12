Children with special needs are where they belong: together with the other pupils.

Children with special needs in Mitrovicë can attend regular classes in only one school, the primary school “Migjeni.”

These children have problems with speaking, hearing, and other issues as well.

Antigona Kabashaj, the supportive teacher at this school, says that there are cases when they have to work with teenage pupils as if they were younger.

One of these students, 10 year old E.A., has attended classes at this school for two years now.

“She is in the second grade, but I work with her as if she were in kindergarten. However, this doesn`t prevent her from being included in learning activities, games, and different quizzes,” Kabashaj explains.

Beginning in the second grade, students with special needs take classes in a special education classroom at the school. Before that, these students take classes with the rest of their peers, in order to socialize.

At the end of each semester, a meeting with the school principal, the teacher, and the parents of the students is held.

“There are cases when we succeed but there are also cases when we have to change the curriculum,” says Antigona, the supportive teacher.

Sh.P., who is 8 years old, has problems with his hearing and attends this school. He has been integrated into a regular classroom since the first grade.

The teacher Fitore Shaqiri declares herself satisfied with this pupil’s work.

“Regardless of the difficulties he encounters, he comes to classes regularly, he knows the letters and the numbers, and does his homework regularly. The only problem is that he attends only two hours of lesson and then wants to go home,”

The principal of this school, Hamdi Shyti says that this is the only school in Mitrovicë that integrates children with special needs into regular classes, and he stresses the good accommodations they provide for the pupils in this school.

It`s the second year in a row that the primary school “Migjeni” in Mitrovicë, with the decision of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MEST), in collaboration with the organization “Save The Children,” integrates children with special needs into regular classes.

14 children with special needs currently go to this school. There is a specific curriculum called PIA (Plani Individual për Arsim or Individual Curriculum for Education), teachers who are trained to work with them, and three supportive-teachers.

Edina Avdiu