An ex-tourist location is taking “time-out” because of politics

Mirsat Nimanaj, current official for planning, developing and managing tourism projects in Deçan, recalls the years 1978-1979 when he was a child and stayed at the “Pishat e Deçanit” resort. Like most children of his time, he went there to relax surrounded by nature, fresh air, and cold water.

Built in 1932 at the base of “Bjeshket e Nemuna” mountains, at an altitude of 670m, this children’s resort was one-of-a-kind at that time. It was designed for the recreation, rehabilitation and education of the children of Kosovo.

The resort had a capacity of 550 to 600 beds that were divided into five buildings. It had additional sport courts, an outdoor auditorium, and health centers.

The number of children resting and reviving psychologically and physically could reach 14,000 per year.

Today, there are the remains of a hotel, but not the cheerful sounds or the cheering of the football players who used to practice there.

After the war of 1999, this resort belongs to the Italian KFOR and is consequently not being used for what it was initially destined.

Children from Deçan have grown up listening to stories about the resort and hearing about the pleasure its guests experienced, but very few of them have had the chance of even seeing photographs of it, because there are very few of them.

“When it comes to the current state of the resort, what is happening to it is unreasonable. It is an obstacle for the tourism of Deçan that used to be developed,” says Nimanaj.

Sali Kastrati, director of the resort from 1989 to 1990, reminisces the time when children from all around the former Yugoslavia came to rest at the resort, even the ones from the far east.

Every school in Kosovo sent its pupils there during the summer, whereas during the winter it was full of people playing sports.

“This regional resort was excellent for Kosovo. It had rules and discipline, and everything went according to the schedule. In addition to that, pupils did morning exercise every day. Health was a priority and everything was educational,” recalls Kastrati. He also mentions that the school held biker competitions, other competitions, different conferences, and science symposiums. “All the monks of Yugoslavia visited the resort as well,” he recalls.

According to Halil Tolaj, former director of the inspectorate in Deçan, a large number of children from Kosovo visited the resort, while there were also at least 84-85 children visitors from all over the world.

Aside from the well-known hotel “Iliria” of Deçan (former Visoki Decani), the resort was the destination of many tourists from all over former Yugoslavia and beyond that played host to many important cultural events, including the Meeting of Poetry and the Colony of Painters.

Journalist Adem Lushaj, with a Masters degree in tourism, says that the premises of this resort has not been used by the citizens of Deçan since the 1990s because of political developments. At first, the violent measures of the Government of Serbia were installed (1990-1999), then the peacekeeping forces of the Italian KFOR were placed there.

“These tourist premises are being held hostage by politics impacted by the Monastery of Deҫan. A lot of institutions and citizens complained that not using the resort and its premises is damaging this municipality,” he says. Furthermore, he states that this resort was considered a social asset, and was built using the money from the child and social protection fund of Kosovo.

Lushaj says that since this resort is not working,Deҫan is left with no tourist locations and a 0% chance to develop tourism.

“Not using this resort has caused indescribable amounts of damage, though there is no existing data. The possibilities of foreign investors are shut down. Tourism generates employment and rapid economic development, which this municipality lacks,” says Lushaj.

Halil Tolaj, current Director of Economy and Development in the Municipality of Deҫan, explains how the resort was financed from different sources.

“Every municipality paid for its pupils. There were also additional donations. It was a rentable industry,” says Tolaj.

He adds that he has written to the Italian KFOR asking them to pay rent for using the resort, but according to him, they never replied.

Shkodran Imeraj, member of “Ali Hadri” society of historians in Deҫan, mentions a plan they wrote in 2016.

“According to our plan –which is around 25 pages long and has been presented to the Municipality of Deҫan, and was sent to all the local and international institutions (in 2016) regarding the disputable issue between the enterprises, the municipality and its citizens on one side and the Monastery of Deҫan on the other side regarding the properties and the enterprises “Apiko” and “Iliria,”– we have also planned to have the resort functioning again,” he says.

Civil society activist Adem Lushaj mentions that in 2010, a committee was formed to give the authority from UNMIK and KFOR to the municipal institutions, but it never happened.

“The reason (why it never happened) is that, in a way, they were asking to give the children’s resort to the Italian CARITAS for 30 years, and we as civil society were against it. We know from practice that these are games, manipulations impacted by the Monastery of Deҫan. The resort is held hostage by politics and the influence that the monastery has in politics,” he says.

Petar Rojevic, representative of the Monastery of Deҫan, refused to answer whether the situation with the monastery is an obstacle in the way of making the Children’s Resort an institution once again.

“I cannot answer this question because the majority of our answers were usually misinterpreted before,” he answered shortly.

Fjolla Hajrizaj