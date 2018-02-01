Ambitions to contribute to society, not to be a burden of it

Krenare Uka, a16-year-old from Prishtina, who is deaf proves, that education is for everyone.

She attended the “Elena Gjika” school from first to ninth grade. There were seven deaf people in her class, including her sister. Currently, she attends the technical high school “28 nëntori” in Prishtina, the department of post and telecommunications.

There are seven members in her family, including her parents, her three sisters and her brother.

“My parents are able to speak and listen. We are three sisters who do not talk; one sister and our brother can speak and listen. Everyone in our family knows sign language. We learned it through the book of signs and the CDs published by Kosovar Association of the Deaf (KAD),” Krenare says.

She says that she has no difficulties learning since the interpreter at school assists her. She has a lot of friends and Albanian language is her favorite subject.

Krenare emphasizes that she will continue her studies by all means but still does not know what is she going to study.

Ajet Brajshori, the principal of the Technical High School “28 nëntori” in Prishtina, said to KosovaLive that in the 2017-2018 academic year, there were 1,165 students in five departments: construction, architecture, geodesy, graphic and post. There are four deaf students in the department of post and telecommunications.

“We have students who have, say, obstacles in listening and speaking. However, we have integrated them into regular classrooms in the best way possible. They attend classes jointly with the other students. They are integrated in the learning process but also in learning and in activities that are not part of the curriculum, as well as in sportive activities,” he says.

There are sign language interpreters in the classrooms to assist hearing-impaired students.

“We have two interpreters who go to trainings when such are organized by the Ministry of Education Science and Technology (MESC)… I think that the Ministry of Education should support the school and those students. We do not have any additional budget from the Ministry to support these students,” Brajshori said.

According to him, these students are completely integrated: they do not feel left out by friends, some of whom have been able to learn a bit of sign language, in order to communicate when the interpreter is not around.

Berat Cakaj, an interpreter at this school, says that he accompanies these students all the time and translates to them what the teacher and their peers say.

Cakaj has worked with deaf students since 2007. He learned sign language through trainings organized by the World Federation of the Deaf, located in Finland.

“We encounter the biggest difficulties in scientific subjects,” Cakaj says.

Sign language is rich regarding signs but unfortunately not very adequate for the scientific languages – physics and chemistry, in which signs cannot totally explain what is being taught.

Two years ago the KAD, in concordance with its homologue association from Finland, published the first sign language booklet, also featuring a CD.

Cakaj says that the easiest way of communication he has facilitated between the deaf students and their friends is writing.

“When I cannot be present, they communicate through writing. They try to communicate by gestures or by drawing the specific thing they are talking about. This is a facility in the communication between the two sides,” he says.

Things are different at the university level. There has been only one hearing-impaired student at the University of Prishtina.

Rina Topërlak, who is in her last year of studies at the department of graphic design, says that even though direct communication with teachers was a problem for her in school, she was able to build a successful career.

“I am engaged as a Language Sign Instructor at ‘Nënë Tereza’ resource center in Prizren. I am also president of the KAD, youth department, where I have been engaged in several activities,” Topërlaku explains.

Hysen Bytyçi, vice-rector for development and quality at the University of Prishtina, explains that there is a desire for the inclusion of these categories in learning, but currently they cannot provide the needed conditions for students’ inclusion.

“Initially, we planned making some low-cost activities that identified and registered their needs, to make it possible for them to transmit the learning process and diploma thesis in sign language. It would be very good if there was a specific department for learning sign language, so they could learn to interpret the signs and become interpreters in schools or televisions. These students should not be a burden of the society, but they should be its contributors,” Bytyçi said.

Whereas the primary school “Elena Gjika” which Krenare attended, today has only one hearing-impairedstudent, 9-year-old Elis, from Prishtina.

He is the lone student in a classroom filled with drawings. Elis a teacher, Lule Llalloshi-Avdullahaj, with him every day and also has another teacher, Drita Topërlak, who is also hearing impaired.

Llalloshi-Avdullahi says that the biggest difficulty for her is complying with the curriculum, which should fit the needs of Elis.

“In order for him not to feel lonely, Elis joins the other students in physical education classes. The get along very well. The other students are behave well toward him,” she says.

Elis`s parents as well as his sister are hearing impaired. His sister, who is eager to start the first grade, sometimes accompanies Elis to classes and her wish to go to school has increased.

Lulavere Behluli, head of the division for children with special needs at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MEST), says that 183 hearing-impaired students are included in the education system.

They are educated in the resource center “Nënë Tereza” in Prizren starting from 3 to 6 years old until the 12th grade, and in regular schools as well. MEST divides a special fund to fulfill resource center’s needs in Prizren.

“In this year (2017), we have created the financing formula for students with special needs, divided according to the kind of special needs, where hearing-impaired students are included as well,” Behluli says.

Regarding the lack of the interpreter at the university of Prishtina, he says that this division of MEST is only responsible for students with special needs in pre-university education.

