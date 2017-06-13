A “safe house” for violence victims

The non-profit organization “Women’s Wellness Center (WWC),” founded in 1999 in Peja, offers services to fight violence against women. For the past four years they have been running the shelter known as “The Safe House” for women who are or were victims of domestic violence.

According to its officials, the shelter has cared for 1,076 women and children– victims of domestic violence– since its beginning. Now, there are 58 violence victims safely lodging there: 36 women and 22 kids, of which 10 are girls and 12 are boys.

Ardita Bala, director of the Women’s Wellness Center says: “These women took the initiative to build this shelter, with the help of “Diakoni,” a German organization that bought the land, whereas the building was constructed from the donations of the Italian KFOR (70%) and Peja municipality (30%).”

Ardita says that most of the cases come as a result of the cooperation between the Kosovo Police, Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, and various non-profit organizations.

Ardita adds “Kosovo Police bring 90% of the cases but there are also some women who come to the center on their own.”

Two years ago, the Women’s Wellness Center listed 63 Albanian cases, ten from the Roman, Ashkali, and Egyptian community, two from Bosnia, and one each from Germany, Serbia, Turkey and Macedonia.

All the women in this shelter are able to stay there from one to six months, but if they need more time to decide if they can continue their life outside the shelter they can stay longer.

Bala says: “When the women with or without children come to us, they have 48 hours to reflect before the staff begins the program with them. Although the agreement is for one to six months, they don’t have to leave the shelter until we see that they can make it on their own.”

Women’s Wellness Center operates in the municipalities around Peja and other towns in the Dukagjini region like: Deҫan, Klina, Istog and Junik.

The shelter for victims of violence offers housing, rehabilitation, psychological and legal advice, healthcare, medicine, and counseling sessions. They also assist women in fixing their identification documents, and work with the relevant institutions as mediators between the women and their families in order to calm the situations down.

According to “Enough Excuses,” a research study of Kosovo’s Women’s Network, published in 2015, young people are more often victims of domestic violence, with about 72.3% of young people aged 18-25 have sometimes experienced domestic violence.

Kosovo Police have registered 3,349 reported cases of domestic violence in the last three years (2013-2015), out of which 2,500 cases were women.

Director Bala says that they started the services to prevent and report violence with the help of the “European Resuscitation Council” (ERC) organization. After ERC left in 2001, this center was registered as a local organization in Peja, whereas the shelter was opened in December 2002.

Doruntina Stojkaj