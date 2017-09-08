A decent life after being abandoned, with the help of SOS Mother

In the last two years there were no recorded cases of abandonment of young children.

“Mainly 1-2 day old babies are abandoned,” says Vehbi Mjeku, the director of the Center for Social Work in Prishtina.

While young children can find a shelter at their relatives; their grandparents, their uncles or aunts, small children end up in shelters.

According to Lutfi Bislimi, official for family shelters and custody at the Ministry of Work and Social Welfare, during 2016 – 36 children were abandoned in Kosovo.

Usually children are being abandoned by young mothers because of unwanted pregnancy, abuse with narcotic substances, but also because of health or economic problems, etc.

At the Center for Social Work in Prishtina they also mention cases of abandonment of children with disabilities.

Faik Hoti, head of the Division for Public Communication, emphasizes that the Ministry of Health is informed of the cases of the abandonment of newborn babies by their parents for different reasons, through the Clinic of Gynecology and Obstetrics and the Neonatology, both part of University Clinic Center of Kosova. Children, who are abandoned at the hospital, after a period of medical care, find shelters or are placed with foster families.

One of the shelters for abandoned children is also “SOS Fshati” (SOS Village), which serves as a shelter for children who come from throughout Kosovo through Centers for Social Work. They remain there, until the adoption phase or until reunion with their biological family.

Ora Bytyçi, head of the program of “SOS Fshati”, says that currently there are around 66 children in this shelter.

“Toddlers’ program ‘Dielli’ (The Sun) is a part of ‘SOS Fshati’, which has capacity for 18, and where 16 toddlers are sheltered at the moment,” she says.

“SOS Fshati” has three houses, in each of them there is the so-called “SOS Nëna” (SOS Mother), who is trained up to one year. Each mother has to take care for six toddlers, while the so-called “SOS Tezja” (SOS Aunt) helps her as well.

“SOS Fshati has seven SOS families. After starting their life at ‘SOS Fshati’, these families, gradually move into the community, so that these children could live like any other child. They are part of the community of up to six members,” Bytyçi said.

Currently, there are 14 children at the “Youth House” who are being prepared for independent life, through a youth program, while a total of nine children are still in the process.

“These children go to school like every other child, are engaged in different courses, and at the libraries. Their realize their wishes based on their talents, until they become independent, find a job and can take care of themselves. At the moment, three youngsters have become independent,” Bytyçi said.

In cases when children have lost the care of their parents, or have for a specific reason decided not to live with them anymore, the personnel makes sure they keep in touch with their biological families, since it is a part of their identity.

They are offered a family environment until the adoption phase or until they reunite with their biological family.

“They should be aware of their family tree,” Bytyçi added.

PuhizaBekolli