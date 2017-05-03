A cinematographic novelty brings new job opportunities

Kosovo will be added to the Austrian cinema network that has expanded throughout Europe, in Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia and Albania.

Film lovers will now be able to watch movies of different genres in 3D, which is being welcomed by the youth especially. Apart from movies there will also be movies for kids, screening mainly on weekends, with up to 15 movies at different hours, in the six cinema halls with a total capacity of up to 1000 seats

The managing director and co-investor (2-3% of shares) of the Cineplexx in Kosovo, Milazim Salihu, says that “you will remember a movie you watch at a cinema five times better than a movie you watch on TV”.

This novelty also gets support from from the director of the ABC cinema, Miradije Vllahiu, who welcomes all cultural investments, especially cinemas, to which she has dedicated a large part of her life. She doesn’t see Cineplexx as competition, on the contrary, she mentions that she has been cooperating for a long time with this network in Albania, Macedonia and Serbia, a cooperation that will now include Kosovo.

She is particularly glad by the fact that Cineplexx offers job opportunities for women and adds that among the employees of ABC cinema 50% are women.

Cineplexx, indeed adds 20 new job opportunities to the limited labor market of Kosovo. About 70% of the employees will be women, who will have a huge role in organizing and managing the activities (finances, ticket sales, popcorn sales and other foods that can be consumed by the guests during their visit to the cinema, etc).

According to the “Labor Force Survey in Kosovo 2015”, published by the Kosovo Statistics Agency, the unemployment rate was 32.9%, whereas the employment rate 25.2%. Unemployment is more noticeable in women 36.6% compared to men 31.8%.

Employment is higher among men 38.7%, whereas employment among women is 11.5%. Kosovo women are mostly employed in the sectors of education and healthcare.

Liridona Berisha